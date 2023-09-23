도시의 삶

A New Perspective on the Formation of Earth’s Crust

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by researchers at Penn State has challenged the prevailing theory surrounding the formation of Earth’s crust. Instead of the commonly accepted belief that the crust formed rapidly about 3 billion years ago and then slowed down, the study suggests that the crust continued to evolve gradually over billions of years in sync with the mantle layer beneath it. This new finding not only has implications for our understanding of our own planet but also provides insight into the formation of other celestial bodies.

The existing theory posits that the Earth was a stagnant lid planet with no tectonic activity up until a sudden shift to tectonic plates 3 billion years ago. However, the Penn State study led by Assistant Professor of Geosciences, Jesse Reimink, debunks this notion. The research demonstrates that the crust’s evolution was a continuous process instead of a sudden change.

This discovery brings to light a fundamental mystery about our planet. By challenging the traditional timeline of crust formation, researchers may now be able to unravel more about the Earth’s geological history and gain a deeper understanding of its complex processes.

Moreover, this study also provides valuable insights into how other planets may have evolved. By studying the gradual evolution of Earth’s crust, scientists can draw comparisons and make inferences about the formation of other celestial bodies in our solar system and beyond.

Overall, this study is a significant step forward in our understanding of Earth’s crust and its formation. By questioning the existing theories and presenting compelling evidence, the researchers at Penn State have challenged our preconceived notions and paved the way for further exploration in the field of geosciences.

출처 :
– Study conducted by researchers at Penn State (Geochemical Perspectives Letters)

By 로버트 앤드류

