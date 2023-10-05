도시의 삶

데드스타(Dead Star)의 설명할 수 없는 폭발로 지구 강타, 과학자들 흥미

By로버트 앤드류

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
데드스타(Dead Star)의 설명할 수 없는 폭발로 지구 강타, 과학자들 흥미

Scientists have observed a burst of gamma rays originating from a dead star, known as a pulsar, that is so energetic it cannot be explained. The burst is the most high-energy of its kind ever seen, equivalent to about ten trillion times the energy of visible light or 20 tera-electronvolts. The researchers behind the breakthrough say that this discovery calls for a rethinking of how these natural accelerators, pulsars, work.

Pulsars are formed when a star explodes in a supernova and leaves behind a tiny, dead star. These dead stars, also called neutron stars, are incredibly dense and made up almost entirely of neutrons. They spin extremely fast and have a powerful magnetic field. As they spin, pulsars emit beams of electromagnetic radiation, similar to a cosmic lighthouse.

The radiation from pulsars is thought to be the result of fast electrons produced and emitted by the pulsar’s magnetosphere, which is made up of plasma and electromagnetic fields that surround the star. Scientists have been studying the radiation from pulsars to better understand their formation.

In this case, researchers detected a burst of radiation from the Vela pulsar with even higher energy components than previously observed. The radiation reached 20 tera-electronvolts, which is about 200 times more energetic than any radiation previously detected from this object. This challenges existing knowledge of pulsars and requires a rethinking of how these natural accelerators function.

Scientists are hopeful that by studying more powerful energy bursts from pulsars, they will be able to gain a better understanding of these fascinating celestial objects. The discovery of this unexplained burst from a dead star opens up new avenues for research and may provide valuable insights into the mechanisms behind the extreme energy emissions from pulsars.

출처 :
– ‘Discovery of a Radiation Component from the Vela Pulsar Reaching 20 Teraelectronvolts’, Nature Astronomy

By 로버트 앤드류

과학

인도 출신 과학자가 지구 대기권에 금환 일식이 미치는 영향을 연구하기 위한 NASA 로켓 임무

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

BlueWalker 3 위성이 천문학에 미치는 영향: 새로운 발견과 우려

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0