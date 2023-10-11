도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

최근 연구에 따르면 지구는 한때 극단적인 태양폭풍을 경험했으며, 과학자들에게 오늘날의 잠재적인 파괴에 대해 경고합니다.

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
최근 연구에 따르면 지구는 한때 극단적인 태양폭풍을 경험했으며, 과학자들에게 오늘날의 잠재적인 파괴에 대해 경고합니다.

A recent study conducted by scientists indicates that Earth was once hit by an extreme solar storm that would have catastrophic effects on human civilization if it were to happen in modern times. Ancient tree rings found in the French Alps provided evidence of a significant spike in radiocarbon levels around 14,300 years ago, pointing to the occurrence of a massive solar storm, the largest ever detected by scientists.

If a similar event were to take place today, its impact could be devastating. It has been warned that the power grid could be knocked offline for months, causing widespread blackouts and severe damage to communication infrastructure. Additionally, satellites crucial for navigation and telecommunication may become unusable, while astronauts would face serious radiation risks. The study’s researchers emphasize the urgency of preparing for such extreme solar storms.

Scientists have already identified nine extreme solar storms, referred to as Miayake Events, that have occurred over the past 15,000 years. The most recent events transpired in 993 AD and 774 AD, while the newly discovered ancient storm was twice as powerful as these. However, understanding these events remains challenging, as they can only be studied indirectly.

According to Edouard Bard, professor of climate and ocean evolution at the Collège de France and CEREGE, the study of solar activity is primarily reliant on indirect measurements. He notes that while instrumental recordings of solar activity have been available since the 17th century, they provide an incomplete understanding of the Sun’s behavior. Combining radiocarbon data from tree rings and beryllium data from polar ice cores offers the best means of comprehending the Sun’s long-term patterns.

The largest solar storm observed and studied thus far occurred in 1859 and is known as the Carrington Event. This event caused significant disruptions, including the destruction of telegraph machines and an exceptionally bright aurora that led birds to behave as if it were morning. The newly discovered ancient storm would have been even more powerful than the Carrington Event.

Further research is necessary to better comprehend the occurrence and predictability of extreme solar storms. Scientists urge continued efforts to protect the world from similar events in the future.

출처 :
– Title: Earth was struck by an extreme solar storm. Latest Observatory Now. https://latestobservatory.com/earth-was-struck-by-an-extreme-solar-storm/
– Image: Rüdiger Thomas via Pixabay.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0