도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

천문학자들은 충돌하는 얼음 거대 행성에서 나오는 빛을 관찰합니다

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
천문학자들은 충돌하는 얼음 거대 행성에서 나오는 빛을 관찰합니다

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have observed the heat glow of two ice giant planets colliding and the resulting dust cloud moving in front of the parent star years later. The star ASASSN-21qj was initially detected by the ASASSN network of telescopes, and its fading in visible light was studied by a network of amateur and professional astronomers, including Dr. Matthew Kenworthy and graduate student Richelle van Capelleveen from Leiden Observatory in the Netherlands.

Surprisingly, the system doubled in brightness at infrared wavelengths three years before the star started to fade in visible light. This discovery came after an amateur researcher shared findings on a social media site. The astronomers concluded that the most likely explanation for this phenomenon is a collision between two ice giant exoplanets. The collision produced an infrared glow, which was picked up by the NEOWISE mission, and the resulting expanding debris cloud moved in front of the star years later, causing its visible light to dim.

Dr. Simon Lock from the University of Bristol explained that the temperature and size of the glowing material, as well as the duration of the glow, are consistent with a collision between two ice giant exoplanets. This unique observation provides an opportunity for astronomers to gain insights into the interior of giant planets. Normally, heavy elements in giant planets are buried beneath layers of hydrogen and helium, but in this collision, material from the interior was brought to the outer regions of the merged planet bodies. This discovery indicates the release of a significant amount of water vapor, which helped cool the post-impact body.

Looking ahead, the dust cloud resulting from the collision will spread out along the orbit of the remnant, and astronomers will be able to observe the scattering of light from this cloud using both ground-based telescopes and the James Webb Space Telescope. This ongoing research will contribute to a better understanding of planetary collisions and the formation and evolution of celestial bodies.

출처 :
– Nature: “A planetary collision afterglow and transit of the resultant debris cloud”
– University of Bristol: “Astronomers see ‘cosmic serpent’ arise from baby planet collisions”

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0