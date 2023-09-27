도시의 삶

그레이트 배리어 리프를 따라 듀공 개체수가 감소하고 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
According to a study conducted by researchers at James Cook University, dugong populations along a 1200km stretch of the Great Barrier Reef have been experiencing a significant decline for nearly two decades. The researchers have been conducting aerial surveys of the vulnerable species every five years since the 1980s, with the latest data confirming a long-term decline in the population. The annual losses of the dugongs, also known as grass-grazing cows of the sea, have been estimated at 2.3 percent per year since 2005. It is now estimated that there are only 2124 dugongs in the affected area, which represents approximately half the length of the Great Barrier Reef.

The decline in dugong populations is a cause for concern as the Great Barrier Reef’s feeding grounds are listed as one of its World Heritage values. The researchers observed a decline in overall dugong numbers, with the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef being the most affected area. The lack of sightings of calves and mother-calf pairs raises further alarm. The study also highlighted a significant population decline in Hervey Bay, which may have been influenced by severe flooding that resulted in the loss of seagrass, a critical food source for dugongs.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society has called on governments to take immediate action to limit the threat gillnets pose to dugongs. While gillnet licenses are being phased out on the reef, it will not be until mid-2027 before they are completely eliminated. The society advocates for an immediate ban on gillnet use in dugong protection areas, where the highest densities of dugongs are found. The federal government has provided additional funding for further research in Hervey Bay to monitor dugong populations.

This study underscores the urgency of addressing threats to dugongs and preserving seagrass habitats, particularly those in deeper waters. It also highlights the need for effective conservation measures to ensure the long-term survival of this vulnerable species along the Great Barrier Reef.

출처 :
– 제임스 쿡 대학교 연구원
– Australian Marine Conservation Society
– Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek
– AAP news agency

