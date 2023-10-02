도시의 삶

금성은 번개를 경험하지 않을 수도 있다고 새로운 연구 제안

By맘포 브레시아

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
A team of space physicists from CU Boulder has conducted research that adds evidence to the ongoing debate about whether or not lightning strikes occur on Venus. The researchers’ findings indicate that Venus does not experience frequent lightning strikes, or at least not as often as previously believed.

For nearly 40 years, there has been a debate in the scientific community about lightning on Venus. The recent study aims to contribute to resolving this debate with new data. The study was conducted by Harriet George and her team from the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at CU Boulder, and the results were published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

The researchers turned to NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, originally designed to study the physics of the sun’s corona and solar wind, to explore Venus. During a close flyby of Venus in February 2021, the spacecraft detected “whistler waves”, pulses of energy that on Earth are associated with lightning strikes. However, the team’s data suggests that these waves on Venus may actually originate from disturbances in the planet’s weak magnetic fields, rather than from lightning.

These findings align with a previous study in 2021, led by Marc Pulupa of the University of California, Berkeley, which also failed to detect radio waves generated by lightning strikes on Venus.

The research highlights the limited understanding of Venus and the need for more scientific instruments to study the planet. As David Malaspina, a co-author of the study, noted, opportunities to conduct such research on Venus are rare.

The study adds to our knowledge of Venus and contributes to uncovering the mysteries of this inhospitable planet. The Parker Solar Probe will continue to observe Venus in its mission, potentially providing further insights into the lightning debate and shedding light on the planet’s extreme conditions.

출처 :
– Geophysical Research Letters (journal)
– NASA/Johns Hopkins APL
– NASA/JPL

