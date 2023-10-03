도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

금성 번개의 신비 탐구

By로버트 앤드류

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
금성 번개의 신비 탐구

Researchers at CU Boulder are using NASA’s Parker Solar Probe to study the phenomenon of lightning on Venus, one of the most enigmatic and inhospitable planets in our solar system. This mission aims to solve the long-standing debate about whether lightning strikes on the second planet from the Sun.

During its fourth close flyby of Venus in February 2021, the Parker Solar Probe detected “whistler waves,” which are pulses of energy associated with lightning on Earth. However, the data collected suggested that these waves on Venus may not actually be caused by lightning but rather by disturbances in the planet’s weak magnetic fields.

Harriet George, lead author of the study and postdoctoral researcher at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP), explained that on Earth, whistler waves are often, but not always, produced by lightning. When lightning strikes, it jostles electrons in the atmosphere, generating waves that travel into space and create whistling tones. Radio operators on Earth could hear these tones using headphones, hence the name “whistlers.”

The researchers used the FIELDS Experiment on the Parker Solar Probe, comprising electric and magnetic field sensors, to track these signals. Interestingly, they observed that Venus’ whistler waves were moving downward toward the planet instead of moving out into space as expected during a lightning storm. The cause of this unusual movement, known as backward whistlers, remains unclear. However, the researchers suspect that magnetic reconnection, a phenomenon involving the separation and snapping back together of twisted magnetic field lines around Venus, may be responsible for this anomaly.

This study sheds light on our limited understanding of our closest planetary neighbor and highlights the immense complexity of planetary atmospheres. Further research is needed to uncover the secrets of lightning on Venus and deepen our knowledge of this mystifying planet.

출처 :
– Article: CU Boulder Study: Did not use URL, but can be found via search engines.
– Image: Getty Images.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0