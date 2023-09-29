도시의 삶

화석화된 거북에서 XNUMX만년 전의 DNA 잔존물이 드러났습니다

By로버트 앤드류

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
화석화된 거북에서 XNUMX만년 전의 DNA 잔존물이 드러났습니다

Scientists have made an extraordinary discovery by finding remnants of DNA in the fossilized remains of a sea turtle dating back six million years. The fossil, uncovered along the coast of Panama in 2015, belongs to the same genus as the Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles. This finding is significant because it is rare to find genetic material in ancient vertebrate fossils. The study, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, sheds light on the evolutionary history of the Lepidochelys genus to which the Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles belong.

The fossil, though incomplete, exhibits well-preserved bone cells known as osteocytes. Some of these cells still contained intact nuclei, which responded to certain chemical solutions, allowing scientists to detect remnants of DNA. While DNA preservation in ancient remains is not common, remnants have been found in specimens dating back to two million years. The newly discovered turtle fossil is the oldest vertebrate fossil to show similar DNA remnants.

The Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles are two of the smallest sea turtle species, with adults weighing between 75 and 100 pounds. They are recognized for their unique nesting behaviors, particularly the phenomenon of arribada, where thousands of females come ashore simultaneously to lay eggs. Both species face conservation challenges due to threats such as habitat loss, bycatch in fishing gear, and illegal egg collection.

This remarkable discovery of DNA remnants in the fossilized turtle opens up possibilities for further studies on ancient biomolecular remains. Researchers hope that future advancements could enable the sequencing of small pieces of DNA, providing insights into the evolutionary relationships and molecular evolution of these ancient creatures.

(Source: Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute)

정의 :
1. Osteocytes: Bone cells responsible for maintaining bone tissue.
2. DNA: Deoxyribonucleic acid, a molecule that carries the genetic instructions for the development and functioning of living organisms.
3. Genus: A taxonomic rank in the classification of organisms, indicating a group of closely related species.
4. Arribada: A mass nesting phenomenon where thousands of females of certain turtle species come ashore simultaneously to lay eggs.
5. Bycatch: The unintended capture of non-target species in fishing gear.

By 로버트 앤드류

