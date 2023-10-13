도시의 삶

By비키 스타브로풀루

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
Blackgrass Weed는 EccDNA를 통해 제초제 저항성을 개발한다는 새로운 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

A recent study conducted by Rothamsted Research and scientists at Clemson University has shed new light on the development of herbicide resistance in blackgrass, a persistent weed that poses a significant threat to winter wheat crops. It has been found that blackgrass’s ability to rapidly evolve resistance to herbicides is not solely determined by the genes on its chromosomes, but also by extra-chromosomal circular DNA (eccDNA) loops.

Imported machinery is believed to have introduced herbicide-resistant strains of blackgrass to Irish tillage farms, where heavy infestations of the weed can cause yield reductions of up to 1.5t/ac. To mitigate the impact of blackgrass, integrated pest management (IPM) practices are recommended. However, a deeper understanding of the weed’s genetic mode of action is essential for developing effective management and eradication strategies.

The researchers discovered that blackgrass possesses eccDNA loops that exist outside the plant’s chromosomes. These eccDNA loops evolve separately from the main genetic structures in the cell nucleus and harbor additional copies of genes associated with herbicide resistance, including genes involved in herbicide detoxification.

By comparing resistant and sensitive populations of blackgrass, the research team identified similarities and differences in the eccDNA. These findings provide insights into the mechanisms that allow blackgrass to rapidly evolve resistance to herbicides. The combination of genetic differences in both chromosomal and eccDNA-encoded genes appears to contribute to the weed’s ability to adapt to herbicide treatment and other stresses.

Dr. Dana MacGregor from Rothamsted Research stated that the discovery of eccDNA in blackgrass and its correlation with herbicide-resistant genes helps explain the weed’s successful adaptation to man-made and abiotic stresses. The presence of eccDNA contributes to the genetic diversity observed in blackgrass populations.

This study highlights the importance of considering both chromosomal and extra-chromosomal genetic elements in understanding the development of herbicide resistance in weeds like blackgrass. Further research in this area will contribute to the development of more effective weed management strategies.

