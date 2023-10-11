도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

지부티의 두 번째 나노위성 설계 및 발사를 위한 파트너십

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
지부티의 두 번째 나노위성 설계 및 발사를 위한 파트너십

RIDE Space, the Djibouti Ministry of Higher Education and Research, and the Centre Spatial Universitaire de Montpellier (CSUM) have joined forces to develop and integrate Djibouti’s second nanosatellite, Djibouti-1B. The satellite will be launched aboard the Falcon 9 rocket, using Momentus’s Vigoride vehicle. This collaboration, known as Project Hydrosat, also presents an opportunity for ten African students to be involved in the satellite project.

Building upon the success of its predecessor, Djibouti-1B will play a vital role in meeting the data collection needs of the Djibouti Center for Study and Research (CERD). The satellite will transmit data gathered by meteorological stations to the Missions Control Center in Djibouti. Furthermore, it will provide essential tools to monitor changes in water resources and track regions impacted by drought and water scarcity in Djibouti.

The launch of Djibouti-1B is scheduled for February 2024.

This collaborative effort represents a significant step forward in utilizing technology to monitor climate patterns and address water resource challenges. By closely monitoring key areas in Djibouti, the satellite will collect crucial climate data that will aid in the effective management of water resources. This information will enable local authorities and stakeholders to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of drought and water scarcity.

Project Hydrosat offers an incredible opportunity for African students to gain hands-on experience in the satellite industry. By participating in the development and integration of Djibouti-1B, these students will not only contribute to their country’s scientific advancement but also expand their knowledge and skills in space technology.

This collaboration between RIDE Space, the Djibouti Ministry of Higher Education and Research, and CSUM demonstrates the increasing interest and investment in space technology across Africa. It highlights the continent’s determination to leverage satellite technology to address pressing environmental challenges and drive socioeconomic development.

Overall, the partnership to design and launch Djibouti’s second nanosatellite signifies a significant milestone in the space industry in Africa. The successful deployment of Djibouti-1B will pave the way for future advancements in satellite technology and contribute to the sustainable management of water resources in Djibouti.

출처 :
– RIDE Space
– Djibouti Ministry of Higher Education and Research
– Centre Spatial Universitaire de Montpellier (CSUM)

저자:
Ayooluwa Adetola, Space in Africa

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

새로운 저비용 시스템으로 3D 나노프린팅의 접근성 향상

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들은 지난 40년 동안 남극 얼음층의 25%가 줄어들었다고 말합니다.

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 소행성 2023 TC1의 지구 근접 접근 세부 정보 공개

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

새로운 저비용 시스템으로 3D 나노프린팅의 접근성 향상

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 지난 40년 동안 남극 얼음층의 25%가 줄어들었다고 말합니다.

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 소행성 2023 TC1의 지구 근접 접근 세부 정보 공개

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

장엄한 오리온자리 유성우: 천상의 기쁨

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0