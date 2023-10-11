도시의 삶

원생생물 종에서 예상치 못한 유전적 변이 발견

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers have made a surprising genetic discovery in a new protist species, challenging established understanding of DNA-to-protein translation. The genome of a protist, Oligohymenophorea sp. PL0344, revealed a unique divergence in the DNA code signaling the end of a gene, highlighting the need for further research in this diverse group of organisms.

Dr. Jamie McGowan, a postdoctoral scientist at the Earlham Institute, led the analysis of the protist’s genome sequence. The research aimed to test a DNA sequencing pipeline for working with very small amounts of DNA, such as those found in a single cell. The team of scientists at the Earlham Institute and the University of Oxford discovered the unusual genetic variation while studying the protist isolated from a freshwater pond at Oxford University Parks.

Protists are a diverse group of eukaryotic organisms that are not classified as animals, plants, or fungi. They range from microscopic, single-celled organisms like amoebas and algae to larger multicellular protists such as kelp and slime molds. Ciliates, like the protist Oligohymenophorea sp. PL0344, are swimming protists commonly found in water.

What makes this discovery remarkable is that variations in the genetic code, especially the stop codons that signal the end of a gene, are exceedingly rare. In most cases, the codons TAA and TAG, which are stop codons, have the same translation. However, in Oligohymenophorea sp. PL0344, these codons have unique translations, challenging the established understanding of DNA-to-protein translation.

Understanding the genetic variations in protists, such as the one found in Oligohymenophorea sp. PL0344, is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of nature. This unexpected finding sheds light on the vast diversity and complexity of protists, emphasizing how little we know about their genetics.

