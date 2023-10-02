도시의 삶

오리온 성운에서 목성 크기 물체 수십 개가 발견돼 전통적인 천문학적 범주를 무시

By비키 스타브로풀루

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified dozens of planet-sized objects in the Orion Nebula through observations made by the James Webb space telescope. These objects, referred to as Jupiter-mass binary objects or Jumbos, defy conventional definitions of planets since they are not in orbit around a parent star. This finding challenges existing theories of star and planetary formation, which assert that Jupiter-sized objects cannot form through the same process that gives rise to stars within nebulas.

The Jupiter-mass binary objects, or Jumbos, do not fit neatly into existing categories of celestial objects. They are too small to be stars yet are not technically planets since they are not in orbit around a star. These objects have surface temperatures of around 1,000 degrees and appear to be planet-like in their composition, with steam and methane detected in their atmospheres. Although they are roughly one million years old, they will quickly cool without a host star and become incredibly cold.

The observations were inspired by data from ground-based telescopes that hinted at the existence of these mysterious objects. The discovery challenges established models of planetary formation and opens up exciting possibilities for further research. The team settled on the name Jupiter-mass binary objects due to the discovery of dozens of pairs among the hundreds of planet-like objects identified.

The findings have raised new questions for astronomers, such as how these objects can exist as binary pairs when they have been ejected from a star’s orbit. The current theories do not fully explain the large numbers of objects observed, suggesting that a new mechanism of formation may be at play. This discovery is seen as a significant contribution to our understanding of star formation and will undoubtedly lead to further investigations in the field.

출처: 가디언

