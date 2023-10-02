도시의 삶

목성 질량 이진 물체의 발견은 천문학에 대한 현재의 이해에 도전합니다

By로버트 앤드류

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery in the Orion Nebula. They have identified dozens of free-floating objects that are smaller than stars, but larger than planets, which they have named Jupiter-mass binary objects, or Jumbos. These objects do not orbit a parent star, which challenges the conventional definition of a planet. The discovery also contradicts existing theories of star and planetary formation, as it was previously believed that Jupiter-sized objects could not form through the same process that creates stars in a nebula.

The observations of these Jumbos were inspired by data from ground-based telescopes. The team found these objects to be planet-like in their composition, with atmospheres containing steam and methane. However, due to their size and lack of a host star, they are not considered traditional planets. Out of the hundreds of Jupiter-like objects identified, dozens were found to be in pairs, leading to the name Jupiter-mass binary objects.

The Jumbos are approximately one million years old and have surface temperatures of around 1,000°C. Without a star to provide heat, they will rapidly cool down and enter a brief temperate range before becoming extremely cold. Despite this, their surfaces would not support liquid water, making them unlikely candidates for hosting life.

These observations were focused on the Orion Nebula, which is the closest region of massive star formation to Earth. The nebula is characterized by roiling clouds of dust and gas, explosions, and star beams. Stars form within nebulae when dust and gas clouds cool, fragment, and collapse under their own gravity. Smaller objects, such as brown dwarfs and planetary-mass objects, can also form through this process. However, current theories suggest that the lower boundary for objects forming through gravitational collapse is between three and seven times the mass of Jupiter.

The existence of these Jumbos, and the fact that many of them are found in binary pairs, presents a challenge to current theories. It is unclear how these pairs could have formed through chaotic interactions and then stick together. Scientists are now questioning their current understanding of star formation and planetary formation, as these discoveries have brought to light a new mechanism that has yet to be fully understood.

The findings of this study have been published as a preprint and are awaiting peer review. Scientists are excited about this unexpected result, as it challenges their current understanding of how stars and planets form. Further research and analysis will be conducted to gain a better understanding of these Jupiter-mass binary objects.

출처 :
– 제임스 웹 우주 망원경
– 유럽우주국(ESA)

