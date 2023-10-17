도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

단일 분자 수준에서 생체 분자에 결합하는 글리칸의 직접 이미징

By비키 스타브로풀루

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
단일 분자 수준에서 생체 분자에 결합하는 글리칸의 직접 이미징

A team of organic chemists from the Max-Planck Institute for Solid-State Research, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Tübingen and the University of Copenhagen, have developed a microscopy method to capture images of glycans bound to biomolecules. Glycans, which are carbohydrates involved in various biological processes, are typically found on cell surfaces. This research, published in Science, presents a breakthrough in imaging techniques at the single-molecule level.

Glycans play a crucial role in protein folding and have been studied extensively due to their significance in biological processes. In this study, the researchers used an electrospray technique to push glycans bound to lipid and protein molecules (known as glycosaminoglycans and glycoconjugates) onto silver and copper surfaces. This allowed for direct imaging of the molecules using scanning tunneling microscopy.

By employing this technique, the research team was able to identify specific monosaccharides within glycan chains and gain insights into the orientation and attachment positions of glycans on protein backbones. The scientists also demonstrated the application of this imaging method by capturing images of oxygen-linked glycans bound to mucin proteins, which could potentially assist in the detection of early cancer biomarkers.

This novel imaging technique has vast potential in various research efforts, including the identification of unknown glycolipids and glycoproteins. The ability to visualize the sequences and locations of glycans at the single-molecule level provides valuable insights into the structural properties and functional roles of these carbohydrates in biological processes.

출처: Kelvin Anggara et al, Direct observation of glycans bonded to proteins and lipids at the single-molecule level, Science (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.adh3856

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

CU Boulder의 콜로라도 경제적 영향은 4.3억 달러에 달합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

달보다 더 가까운 소행성: 지구에 접근하는 소행성 2023 TK15

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

새로 발견된 소행성, 지구 가까이 지나간다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

CU Boulder의 콜로라도 경제적 영향은 4.3억 달러에 달합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

달보다 더 가까운 소행성: 지구에 접근하는 소행성 2023 TK15

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

새로 발견된 소행성, 지구 가까이 지나간다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

인도양에서 발견된 산호초 백화의 가장 깊은 증거

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0