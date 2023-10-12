도시의 삶

건조한 지역의 절벽 형태에 대한 극심한 폭풍우의 영향

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
This article explores the response of erosional systems to changes in rainfall patterns in the context of a changing climate. Specifically, it focuses on desert escarpments, which are long cliffs formed by tectonic activity, and their sensitivity to rare rainfall events.

The study conducted by Shmilovitz et al. seeks to understand the effects of different metrics of rainfall, including intensity, frequency, and average annual rainfall, on the erosion of an escarpment in the arid region of Israel. The researchers utilize a downscaled climate model to estimate the nature and distribution of rainfall along the escarpment.

Interestingly, the study reveals a counter-intuitive observation – drier regions show greater evidence of erosion. This observation can be explained by more intense storms occurring in the drier region. These intense storms generate greater overland flow, which has the potential to transport the relatively coarse escarpment material.

The research highlights the significance of climate variability in driving erosional processes in arid regions. It underscores how extreme rainstorms, despite their rarity, can have a substantial impact on the morphology of escarpments.

This study contributes to our understanding of the complex relationship between changing climate, rainfall patterns, and geomorphological processes. By studying specific examples like desert escarpments, researchers can gain insights into how erosion responds to environmental changes.

정의 :

– Erosional systems: Refers to the processes and landforms associated with the wearing away and removal of rock, soil, or other materials on the Earth’s surface.
– Escarpment: A steep slope or long cliff, typically formed by the movement of the Earth’s crust or erosion.
– Geomorphology: The scientific study of the origin and evolution of Earth’s landforms, including mountains, valleys, and coastal features.

Source: Shmilovitz, Y., Marra, F., Enzel, Y., Morin, E., Armon, M., Matmon, A., et al. (2023). The impact of extreme rainstorms on escarpment morphology in arid areas: insights from the central Negev Desert. Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface, 128, e2023JF007093.

