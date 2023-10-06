도시의 삶

우주 비행사 Jasmin Moghbeli가 국제 우주 정거장에서 더블린 학교 학생들과 대화를 나누고 있습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
The International Space Station (ISS) recently celebrated its 25th year in orbit around Earth. As it continues to inspire awe, a group of primary school pupils from Dublin’s Deis schools had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to chat with Crew-7’s lead astronaut, Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA. The 11-minute conversation took place via amateur radio, with the pupils asking Moghbeli a range of questions about life in space.

During the live-streamed event, the students asked fascinating, quick-fire questions like whether astronauts dream differently in space and what take-off is like. Moghbeli revealed that she dreams more often about space while on the ISS and that take-off was smoother than she expected. When it comes to food, some fruits are delivered to the ISS, but they have to be eaten quickly. Moghbeli’s favorite food is a beef patty with wholemeal bread, while her least favorite is pickled beets.

To enable the Earth-to-space radio contact, TU Dublin set up a temporary station on its grounds. Ariss, the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station program, facilitated the conversation. Ariss National Co-ordinator Séamus McCague briefed the students beforehand, highlighting the ISS’s parking challenges due to the constant arrival and departure of other spacecraft. He emphasized that the students live in an era where becoming an astronaut is a possibility.

Crew-7 is a multinational team, serving as a beacon of global cooperation during uncertain times. McCague praised the teachers for their support in making the mission a success. The crackling static sounds posed some technical challenges, but after four attempts, Moghbeli finally responded, “Now I have you, loud and clear.”

Moghbeli shared insights into life on the ISS. She mentioned that adjusting to the space environment is surprisingly easy, and stress and anxiety aren’t typically major concerns. The frequent orbit around Earth does disrupt sleep patterns, but the crew adjusts the lighting on the ISS to simulate daylight and nighttime.

One of the pupils asked about the possibility of bringing a pet to the ISS. Moghbeli explained that in the past, monkeys and dogs have been sent to space, and it might be possible to bring animals aboard the ISS with some adjustments.

The pupils were fascinated to learn that the ISS requires frequent maintenance due to its 25 years of operation. While one student expressed uncertainty about becoming a scientist, they thoroughly enjoyed the rare experience of interacting with the spacecraft.

The conversation ended with Nadine Hoban from Sacred Heart School asking Moghbeli how she stays in touch with her family. Moghbeli explained that she can use an IP phone and satellite networks to video chat with them once a week. The loss of contact with the ISS was celebrated with cheers and applause.

This unique opportunity for Dublin school pupils was part of TU Dublin’s Space Week, an initiative aimed at stimulating young people’s interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths through activities centered around space and space travel.

출처 :
-https://www.irishtimes.com/news/science/dublin-pupils-chat-with-astronaut-jasmin-moghbeli-from-international-space-station-1.4694550

