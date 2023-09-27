도시의 삶

그레이트 배리어 리프(Great Barrier Reef)의 듀공 수의 장기적인 감소로 인해 우려가 제기됨

By가브리엘 보타

Researchers from James Cook University have been conducting aerial surveys every five years since the 1980s to monitor the population of dugongs, a vulnerable species, off the coast of Queensland. The latest data from the November flights confirms a clear and consistent decline in the population along approximately 1200km of coastline, from Mission Beach to Bundaberg.

The surveys estimate that the annual loss of these sea-dwelling grass grazers has been around 2.3 percent since 2005. This decline in dugong numbers is particularly concerning for the federal government, which is working to prevent the Great Barrier Reef from being listed as a World Heritage site in danger. The reef is home to one of the largest populations of dugongs in the world, and its seagrass feeding grounds are recognized as a World Heritage value.

The lead researcher at the university’s Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research, Chris Cleguer, highlights that the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef, extending from the Whitsundays to Bundaberg, is of particular concern due to the observed decline in overall dugong numbers. The survey also revealed very few calves in this region, with only two mother-calf pairs spotted in the Gladstone area.

The survey work indicated that the steepest population decline occurred in Hervey Bay, estimated at 5.7 percent per year since 2005. However, this estimate may have been influenced by severe flooding last year, which resulted in the loss of most of the seagrass in the area. Dr. Cleguer suggests that some dugongs may have died from starvation, while others may have migrated to habitats near Gladstone in search of food.

While the decline in the Hervey Bay population may be temporary, the study underscores the importance of preserving and understanding seagrass habitats, especially the deeper water ones. There are hopeful signs that the seagrass is starting to recover, and additional research funded by the federal government will take place next year to monitor the population in Hervey Bay.

The survey results indicate the urgency of protecting seagrass meadows from key threats such as poor water quality and climate change. Addressing these threats and preserving critical habitats is crucial for the long-term survival of dugongs and the overall health of the Great Barrier Reef.

