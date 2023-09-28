도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

The Symmetrical Layers of Shell Galaxy NGC 3923

By로버트 앤드류

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Symmetrical Layers of Shell Galaxy NGC 3923

This image captured by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam), developed by the US Department of Energy (DOE), showcases the unique structure of NGC 3923, a shell galaxy. Shell galaxies are a type of elliptical galaxy characterized by concentric shells that make up their galactic haloes. NGC 3923, located in the constellation Hydra, is about 70 million light-years away from Earth and 150,000 light-years across.

Shell galaxies like NGC 3923 are believed to form as a result of mergers between larger spiral galaxies and smaller galaxies. In this process, the larger galaxy’s gravitational field gradually strips stars from the smaller galaxy’s disk, causing them to mix with the larger galaxy’s outer halo. This mixing forms concentric bands, or shells, reminiscent of the layers of an onion. A simple analogy for this process is adding a drop of food color to a bowl of batter and stirring it slowly, watching as the drop gets stretched out in a spiral pattern.

NGC 3923 is particularly exceptional because it has the largest known shell among observed shell galaxies. It also boasts the largest number of shells and the largest ratio between the radii of the outermost and innermost shells. A 2016 study suggested that NGC 3923 may have as many as 42 distinct shells, with the outermost shells forming first and the innermost shells forming later as the galaxies’ merging process slowed down.

In addition to showcasing NGC 3923, this image also captures a nearby massive galaxy cluster, exhibiting the phenomenon known as gravitational lensing. Gravitational lensing occurs when the gravitational pull of a massive object bends light coming from a more distant object, creating distorted and magnified images. This provides astronomers with valuable insights into the distribution of matter in the universe.

Overall, the symmetrical layers of NGC 3923 make it a fascinating example of a shell galaxy that offers astronomers a deeper understanding of galactic evolution and the dynamics of galactic mergers.

출처 :

– DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys/LBNL/DOE & KPNO/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
– T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF’s NOIRLab), M. Zamani (NSF’s NOIRLab), R. Colombari (NSF’s NOIRLab), & D. de Martin (NSF’s NOIRLab)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0