도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

By비키 스타브로풀루

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

John Finnerty, a retired member of An Garda Siochana, recently passed away at the age of 91. His death serves as a reminder of a bygone era in policing and sheds light on the changing landscape of law enforcement.

Having joined An Garda Siochana in the 1980s and being transferred to Blarney Garda Station in Cork, the author recalls his first encounter with John Finnerty, an experienced officer close to retirement. Despite their limited time together, the author found Finnerty to be an exceptional mentor and a true embodiment of what it meant to police a small community.

Looking back on their shared experiences, the author reminisces about the simplicity and enjoyment of policing in earlier times. However, it becomes evident that the administrative side of the job was cumbersome, with a paper-based system in place. Every complaint or incident had to be recorded in written reports, circulated through various ranks, and meticulously maintained in numerous registers. It was an organizational headache that persisted even with the advancement of technology.

Today, members of An Garda Siochana still find themselves burdened by paperwork and administrative tasks, despite the availability of modern technology. Frustration among rank and file members has grown, especially with the recent introduction of the four-shift system, leading to a lack of visibility and a rise in street violence. This, coupled with the disconnect between the commissioner, Drew Harris, and frontline officers, has sparked debates about the direction of the organization.

The author reflects on the changes in community engagement, as community policing units have been depleted to accommodate new shifts. The result is a potential loss of the close-knit relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

In conclusion, the passing of John Finnerty serves as a reflection on the changing world of An Garda Siochana. While progress and advancements have been made, challenges continue to arise, emphasizing the need for a balance between administrative duties and effective policing.
출처 :
– [Define: An Garda Siochana](https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/gardai-tribunal/define-an-garda-siochana-31019537.html)
– [Define: Community Policing](https://www.thejournal.ie/what-is-community-policing-2694635-Apr2016/)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

NASA, 지금까지 수집된 것 중 가장 큰 소행성 샘플의 최초 이미지 공개

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA, 지금까지 수집된 것 중 가장 큰 소행성 샘플의 최초 이미지 공개

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0