과학

By비키 스타브로풀루

15년 2023월 XNUMX일
천문학자들은 우주 묘지에서 죽은 별을 연구합니다

Astronomers have made a significant discovery by studying a dead star at the center of a planetary nebula located in the open star cluster Messier 37, which is about 4,500 light years from Earth. This white dwarf, surrounded by a cloud of stellar wreckage, gas, and dust, gives scientists insight into how it died and what our own solar system may look like in the future.

When the sun runs out of fuel for its nuclear fusion processes, it will swell into a red giant, consuming the inner planets and eventually becoming a planetary nebula. By studying a dead star within Messier 37, scientists can better understand how stars of the same age but with varying masses evolve and die. This cluster serves as a perfect cosmic lab to test theories of stellar evolution.

The team of astronomers used the Gran Telescopio Canarias on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands to study the white dwarf. They determined that it currently has around 85% of the mass of the sun, indicating that the star that died to create it had a mass equivalent to 2.8 times that of the sun. The white dwarf also lacks hydrogen on its surface, suggesting it may have gone through a violent event in the past.

Studying the initial-final mass relation, the relationship between a star’s birth mass and death mass, is crucial in understanding the lifespan and final phase of a star. The information gathered from these studies can help determine if a star will become a white dwarf, a neutron star, or possibly a black hole. It can also help determine if a dying star will trigger a supernova, spreading material into the universe and becoming the building blocks for the next generation of stars.

Understanding the chemical evolution of galaxies and the entire universe relies on the knowledge gained from studying stellar remnants and their surroundings. This research was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

출처 : 천문학 및 천체 물리학

