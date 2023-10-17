도시의 삶

과학

신비한 암흑 물질이 암흑 광자를 통해 일반 물질과 상호 작용할 수 있다는 새로운 분석 제안

By로버트 앤드류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent analysis conducted by an international team of physicists offers a potential explanation for certain data from high-energy scattering experiments. The researchers propose that dark photons, hypothetical particles associated with dark matter, could be responsible for these observations. Dark matter, which makes up approximately 85% of the universe’s mass, gets its name because it does not interact with electromagnetic radiation.

Dark photons are a part of the dark sector, a hypothetical part of the universe where dark matter resides. These particles potentially couple weakly with ordinary matter through the mixing of a gauge boson, known as the dark photon. This coupling could provide insights into the nature of dark matter and its interactions with the rest of the universe.

The analysis was led by Nicholas Hunt-Smith and his colleagues at the University of Adelaide, Australia, and published in the Journal of High Energy Physics. In their study, the researchers performed a global quantum chromodynamics analysis of high-energy scattering data within the Jefferson Lab Angular Momentum framework.

The results indicate that a model that incorporates a dark photon is preferred over the competing Standard Model hypothesis. The significance of this preference is measured at 6.5 standard deviations. The analysis focused on deep inelastic scattering experiments, which involve a high-energy probe interacting with a proton, resulting in the determination of the distribution of momentum of quarks within the proton.

While the study has been deemed “provocative” by theoretical physicist Tim Hobbs from Argonne National Laboratory, he highlights the need for further research and better uncertainty quantification. Other experiments, such as electron-positron experiments, could also provide valuable insights into the existence of dark photons.

This analysis opens up new opportunities for studying dark matter and shedding light on its mysterious nature. By further investigating the properties and interactions of dark photons, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the role of dark matter in the universe.

– Source article: Phys.org “Messenger from the dark side: Dark matter may interact with normal matter via a hypothetical particle known as a dark photon.”
– Journal article: Journal of High Energy Physics “Dark photons in deep inelastic scattering: +6.5σ deviation from the Standard Model.”

By 로버트 앤드류

