도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

연례 행사에서는 망원경으로 달을 아주 자세히 관찰할 수 있는 무료 기회를 제공합니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
연례 행사에서는 망원경으로 달을 아주 자세히 관찰할 수 있는 무료 기회를 제공합니다

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) is hosting its 13th annual International Observe the Moon Night, offering members of the public the opportunity to view the moon in exceptional detail using high-quality telescopes. The event is part of a worldwide NASA program that encourages people to pause and observe the moon.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pearl Street Mall courthouse lawn. Multiple high-end telescopes, handmade by a former professor, will be set up and manned by doctoral students who will assist the public in viewing the moon’s surface.

CU Boulder professors will also be present to answer questions and provide insight into missions and the physics and science behind the moon. LASP researcher John Fontanese believes that the moon is an exciting topic and that everyone should be getting excited about it, as humankind is planning to return to the moon’s surface in the near future.

The choice of Saturday for International Observe the Moon Night is deliberate, as the angle of the light provides enhanced contrast of the lunar surface and highlights the beauty of the moon’s craters. The high-end telescopes, while appearing rustic with their handmade plywood and pie dish components, produce exceptional images of the moon. According to doctoral student Alex Doner, these telescopes demonstrate that anyone can make their own telescope and capture detailed images without spending a significant amount of money.

The telescopes that will be used at the event are of the Newtonian style, which is a common design incorporating a large lens that focuses light onto a mirror in the back. This light is then bounced up to another mirror and out through the eyepiece. Attendees at the event are often awestruck by the level of detail they can observe on the lunar surface.

The International Observe the Moon Night event is not only fun and inspirational for members of the public, but it also serves as an opportunity to inspire the next generation of individuals interested in STEM fields. The event attracts a lot of young children who are provided with step stools to ensure they can see into the telescopes. The impression of seeing the moon’s surface in such detail for the first time often sparks interest in science and technology.

Fontanese shares that multiple CU Boulder instruments will be sent to the moon’s surface in upcoming NASA missions to investigate various aspects of the lunar environment. These missions will provide valuable information about the moon’s surface, elemental composition, formation and evolution, as well as the availability of lunar resources. The findings will help prepare for future human missions to the moon.

출처 : LASP, CU Boulder

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

블랙홀은 완벽하게 균형 잡힌 쌍으로 존재할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

소행성 16호 프시케로의 여행: 태양계의 탄생 탐험

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

50천만년 전의 박쥐 두개골은 초기 박쥐 진화에 대한 새로운 통찰력을 제공합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

블랙홀은 완벽하게 균형 잡힌 쌍으로 존재할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

소행성 16호 프시케로의 여행: 태양계의 탄생 탐험

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

50천만년 전의 박쥐 두개골은 초기 박쥐 진화에 대한 새로운 통찰력을 제공합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

어린 가시관 불가사리는 폭염을 견딜 수 있어 산호초에 더 큰 위협이 됩니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0