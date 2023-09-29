도시의 삶

획기적인 Cryo-EM: 작은 단백질 분자의 이미징을 가능하게 하는 새로운 기술

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), have made a breakthrough in the field of cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) that could have significant implications for cancer research. Cryo-EM is a technique that enables scientists to visualize the atomic structure of biological molecules at high resolution. However, until now, cryo-EM has been ineffective in imaging small molecules.

In a recent study, biochemists from UCLA, in collaboration with scientists from the pharmaceutical industry, developed a solution to capture small protein molecules for imaging with cryo-EM. They created a 20-nanometer protein scaffold with tripod-like protrusions that securely held the small proteins in place during imaging. The scaffold could later be digitally removed, leaving a clear, composite 3D image of just the small protein being analyzed.

The ability to image small and medium-sized proteins is crucial for research on potential new cancer drugs. By expanding the imaging capabilities of cryo-EM, scientists can identify specific locations on proteins that can be targeted for therapeutic purposes.

The researchers tested their scaffold on a protein called KRAS, which is associated with around 25% of human cancers. Using cryo-EM, they were able to observe the atomic structure of KRAS attached to a drug molecule being studied for lung cancer treatment. This breakthrough in cryo-EM imaging provides valuable insights into how drug molecules interact with cellular proteins, aiding in the development of more effective drugs.

The implications of this advance extend beyond cancer research. The modular scaffold created by the UCLA-led team can be customized to image various small protein molecules, opening up new possibilities for drug development across different diseases.

