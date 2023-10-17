도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 연구는 면역 체계 단백질에 대한 빛을 밝힙니다

By가브리엘 보타

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구는 면역 체계 단백질에 대한 빛을 밝힙니다

A recent study conducted by the Bridge Institute at the USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience, in collaboration with international teams from India, Australia, and Switzerland, has provided insights into the intricate dance of our body’s defenses against harmful invaders. The research focused on certain immune system proteins that play pivotal roles in our immune response, particularly in diseases such as COVID-19, rheumatoid arthritis, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer.

At the heart of our immune response is the complement cascade, a series of events triggered when potential threats are detected. This process generates protein messengers known as C3a and C5a, which activate specific receptors on cells, initiating a cascade of internal signals. However, the precise mechanisms of these receptors, especially C5aR1, have long remained a mystery.

Using the advanced technique of cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), the researchers were able to capture detailed images of these receptors in action. These images revealed the interactions between the receptors and molecules, as well as the changes in shape and the transmission of signals within the cell upon activation.

The findings of this study provide significant and comprehensive insights into a crucial receptor family within the immune system, according to Cornelius Gati, the study’s lead author and assistant professor at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. The research opens up potential avenues for the development of drugs targeting these receptors in the treatment of various diseases.

This research, published in the journal Cell, contributes to our understanding of the complexities of our immune system and lays the foundation for future studies aiming to utilize the power of our body’s natural defenses.

출처 :

– Original article: “New research from the Bridge Institute offers insights into immune system proteins” (USC News)

– Study authors: Cornelius Gati, Ravi Yadav, Htet Khant, Manish Yadav, Jagannath Maharana, Shirsha Saha, Parishmita Sarma, Chahat Soni, Vinay Singh, Sayantan Saha, Manisankar Ganguly, Samanwita Mahapatra, Sudha Mishra, Ramanuj Banerjee, Arun Shukla, Xaria Li, Trent Woodruff, Mohamed Chami

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

소행성 33 폴리임니아: 신비롭고 밀도가 높은 존재

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들이 현생 인류의 네안데르탈인 DNA 분포를 분석하다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

HIV 감염자는 코로나19 재감염 위험이 더 높다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

소행성 33 폴리임니아: 신비롭고 밀도가 높은 존재

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 현생 인류의 네안데르탈인 DNA 분포를 분석하다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

HIV 감염자는 코로나19 재감염 위험이 더 높다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

이번 주말 온타리오에서 오리온자리 유성우를 볼 수 있는 곳

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0