도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

종간 공감의 가능한 사례: 악어는 개의 안전한 통행을 허용합니다

By맘포 브레시아

20년 2023월 XNUMX일
종간 공감의 가능한 사례: 악어는 개의 안전한 통행을 허용합니다

A remarkable incident was captured in serial frames showing a dog receiving “safe passage” from three crocodiles, suggesting a possible case of cross-species empathy. The video footage shows the crocodiles appearing to guide the dog across the water, ensuring its safe arrival on the other side.

The concept of cross-species empathy refers to the ability of different species to understand and respond to the emotions and needs of other species. This incident provides an intriguing example of such behavior between crocodiles and a dog.

While the specific motivations behind the crocodiles’ actions cannot be known for certain, this footage raises questions about the potential for animals to exhibit compassion and understanding towards individuals of different species.

It is important to note that crocodiles are typically seen as predators, primarily driven by instincts and survival needs. Observing them seemingly assisting another species in such a manner challenges established preconceptions of their behavior.

This extraordinary encounter highlights the complexity of animal behavior and reminds us of the many mysteries that still exist in the natural world. As scientific understanding of animal behavior advances, instances like this serve as a reminder of the importance of further research in uncovering the depths of animal cognition and emotions.

출처 :

– Definitions of cross-species empathy: Various sources on animal behavior studies

– Video footage capturing the incident

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

수백만 명의 아메리카 대륙에서 환상적인 금환 일식을 목격했습니다.

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

수백만 명의 아메리카 대륙에서 환상적인 금환 일식을 목격했습니다.

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

OSIRIS-REx 임무: 외계 암석 표본을 지구로 다시 가져오기

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0