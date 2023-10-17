도시의 삶

NASA의 Dawn Mission에서 세레스의 복잡한 유기물 발견

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA’s Dawn mission has made an exciting discovery on Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt. Complex organic molecules have been found on this dwarf planet, raising questions about their origin and what this means for the potential habitability of Ceres.

The origin of these complex organics is still a topic of debate. Some believe that they may have been delivered to Ceres by a comet or other organic-rich impactor, while others suggest that they may have formed on the dwarf planet itself in the presence of briny water. Regardless of their origin, these molecules have been affected by the numerous impacts that have scarred Ceres’ surface.

New research presented at the Geological Society of America’s GSA Connects 2023 meeting has shed light on how these impacts have affected Ceres’ organics and what this means for determining their origin and assessing the dwarf planet’s habitability.

The research, led by planetary scientist Terik Daly from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, shows that the organics are more widespread than previously thought and seem to be resilient to impacts with Ceres-like conditions. This suggests that the presence of organics on Ceres may be more common and have survived the violent history of the dwarf planet.

To better understand the effects of impacts on Ceres’ organics, the research team conducted a series of experiments at the NASA Ames Vertical Gun Range. These experiments replicated the impact conditions typical of Ceres, allowing for direct comparisons with the data collected by the Dawn spacecraft.

In addition, the team used a new data analysis technique that combined data from the Dawn camera and imaging spectrometer. This allowed them to study the organics in finer detail and gain insights into their origin.

Overall, this research contributes to our understanding of the presence of complex organics on Ceres and their resilience in the face of impacts. Further exploration of this dwarf planet is planned for the future, with the hope of uncovering more clues about its habitability and the potential for life beyond Earth.

– NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration): https://www.nasa.gov/

