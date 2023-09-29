도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들은 Keck Cosmic Web Imager를 사용하여 조명 없이 우주 웹을 봅니다.

By가브리엘 보타

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들은 Keck Cosmic Web Imager를 사용하여 조명 없이 우주 웹을 봅니다.

Astronomers have been able to observe the cosmic web, the large-scale structure that connects galaxies and galaxy clusters, without the need for illumination, thanks to the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI). This breakthrough was made possible by the instrument’s ability to measure the presence of neutral hydrogen, the main component of the cosmic web. Specifically, the KCWI looks for the soft glow of excited hydrogen through a specific wavelength called the Lyman Alpha line.

The KCWI, designed by Professor Christopher Martin of Caltech, is installed on the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaiʻi. By measuring the Lyman alpha emissions at different wavelengths, the team is not only able to determine the shape of the cosmic web in two dimensions but also calculate the distance of the emission sources.

Understanding the structures of the cosmic web is crucial for our understanding of the universe as a whole. The web provides gas to galaxies, influencing their evolution, and also helps scientists study the behavior of dark matter, a hypothetical substance that encompasses galaxies and constitutes most of the matter in the universe. The cosmic web is said to trace the location of dark matter, which can only be detected through its gravitational interactions.

By creating a 3D map of the cosmic web, astronomers gain valuable insights into the architecture of the universe and the mechanics of galaxy formation. The study detailing this achievement is published in Nature Astronomy.

출처: 자연 천문학

Note: The source article contained an image and an embedded video, which have been removed in this rewritten version.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

과학자들은 엑스레이를 통해 성간 물체를 이해한다고 말합니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Generative AI는 P 대 NP 문제를 탐색합니다: GPT-4의 통찰력

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

과학자들은 엑스레이를 통해 성간 물체를 이해한다고 말합니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Generative AI는 P 대 NP 문제를 탐색합니다: GPT-4의 통찰력

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0