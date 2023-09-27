도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Collaborative Mission to Study the Universe’s Accelerating Expansion

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
Collaborative Mission to Study the Universe’s Accelerating Expansion

Euclid, a space telescope launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) with contributions from NASA, and NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (formerly known as WFIRST) are joining forces to explore the mystery behind the universe’s accelerating expansion. This cosmic acceleration is believed to be caused by an unknown force known as “dark energy.” By combining their unique methods, Euclid and Roman aim to shed light on dark energy, cosmic acceleration, and the patterns of the universe’s expansion in ways that have never been possible before.

Euclid, with its wide-field camera, will observe a large portion of the sky, approximately a third of it, in both infrared and optical wavelengths of light. It will peer back 10 billion years into the past when the universe was about 3 billion years old. On the other hand, Roman will have a greater depth and precision, but over a smaller area – about one-twentieth of the sky. Its infrared vision will allow it to unveil the cosmos when it was 2 billion years old and reveal a larger number of fainter galaxies. Roman will also have other scientific objectives including the study of nearby galaxies, the search for exoplanets, and the investigation of objects in the outskirts of our solar system.

Scientists are unsure whether the universe’s accelerated expansion is caused by an additional energy component or if it implies a need to revise our understanding of gravity. Euclid and Roman will test both theories simultaneously, providing crucial information about the workings of the universe.

With their combined power, Euclid and Roman will help unravel the mysteries of dark energy and the expanding universe, marking a new era of exploration. These upcoming telescopes will measure dark energy in different ways and with unprecedented precision, contributing to our understanding of the universe’s fundamental properties.

출처 :
– NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, ESA/ATG medialab
– NASA의 낸시 그레이스 로마 우주 망원경
– 유럽우주국(ESA)
– NASA 제트추진연구소(JPL)

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0