도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

국제 우주 정거장의 러시아 부분에서 액체 누출

By로버트 앤드류

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
국제 우주 정거장의 러시아 부분에서 액체 누출

Liquid has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew is not in immediate danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak is coming from the external radiator circuit of the Nauka module, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos assures that there is no threat to the orbiting laboratory.

This incident follows a recent mission in which two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year at the ISS. Originally planned for six months, their mission was extended due to a previous leak. The Soyuz spacecraft they used to travel to the ISS was damaged, likely due to a small meteorite impact. To compensate, Moscow launched another rocket without a crew to complete the planned mission.

The leak serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in space missions and the importance of prompt and effective repairs. The ISS has been a venue for cooperation between the United States and Russia, providing a rare opportunity for collaboration despite political tensions. Both countries have been utilizing the ISS for scientific research and technological advancements.

As space agencies work together to overcome obstacles, incidents like this reinforce the need for continuous monitoring and maintenance of the ISS. The safety and well-being of the crew remain a top priority, and Roscosmos is committed to resolving the leak and ensuring the long-term stability of the International Space Station.

정의 :
– International Space Station (ISS): A habitable artificial satellite that serves as a space laboratory and living quarters for astronauts from various countries.
– 로스코스모스(Roscosmos): 국내 우주 활동을 담당하는 러시아 우주국.

출처 :
– Source: No URLs provided.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0