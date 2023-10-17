도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Voijer 소개: 자연 애호가를 위한 소셜 미디어 플랫폼

By맘포 브레시아

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
Voijer 소개: 자연 애호가를 위한 소셜 미디어 플랫폼

Voiijer is a revolutionary social media platform that aims to reconnect people around the world with nature. Co-founded by seasoned explorer Michael Barth, creative technologist Michelle Excell, and global marketing executive Greg McConnell, Voiijer allows users to explore the wonders of the natural world through user-generated content and storytelling.

In today’s fast-paced world, the human connection with nature has been diminishing. This loss of interaction and care for the environment has significant implications for the wellbeing of the planet. Voiijer seeks to reverse this trend by making exploration accessible to all.

The platform has already gained traction with content creators such as mountaineer Kenton Cool, Mars astrobiologist Dr. Angélica Anglés, and photographer Mark Fisher. These adventurers share their latest discoveries and adventures, taking users along with them.

Voiijer goes beyond traditional social media platforms by sharing the full story of exploration. Instead of just presenting a snapshot or a beautiful image, Voiijer allows users to experience the action, education, and beauty of the natural world. The app provides real-time and in-depth access to the wonders of nature.

One of the key features of Voiijer is the ability to journey with top explorers on their expeditions. Users can follow renowned explorers like Dr. Meg Lowman, an expert in forest canopies, and Wilson Cheung, who ventures into the polar regions. These journeys offer real-time updates and insights into fascinating questions about the natural world.

Voiijer also showcases a global community of nature enthusiasts. Users can explore nature-focused content shared by enthusiasts worldwide, which changes constantly. This allows users to see how different people connect with nature and appreciate its beauty in various ways.

Additionally, Voiijer allows users to share their own adventures through photos, videos, written notes, audio recordings, and even 3D scans. The platform’s “Teaser” feature makes it easy to share posts on other social media profiles, inviting users’ existing social networks to experience their adventures firsthand.

Voiijer is a groundbreaking platform that not only fosters a deeper connection with the natural world but also amplifies knowledge about the environment on a broader scale. By bringing together millions of people’s perspectives, Voiijer aims to inspire discovery and promote a better understanding of our planet.

출처 :
– [PRNewswire](www.prnewswire.com)

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

신경계와 면역계 사이의 복잡한 춤: 신경 면역 축에서 얻은 통찰

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

천문학 애호가들은 2023년 XNUMX월 부분 월식을 예상합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

사용자 개인정보 보호를 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

신경계와 면역계 사이의 복잡한 춤: 신경 면역 축에서 얻은 통찰

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

천문학 애호가들은 2023년 XNUMX월 부분 월식을 예상합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

사용자 개인정보 보호를 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

남아프리카에서 보호받는 비단뱀에게 맥주를 강제로 먹이는 세 명의 남자 수배

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0