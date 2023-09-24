도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 연구에서는 커피의 트리고넬린이 기억력과 학습을 향상시킬 수 있음을 보여줍니다

By맘포 브레시아

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구에서는 커피의 트리고넬린이 기억력과 학습을 향상시킬 수 있음을 보여줍니다

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Tsukuba has revealed that Trigonelline (TG), a compound found in coffee, fenugreek seed, and radish, can enhance memory and spatial learning in mice. The study utilized an integrated approach, combining cognitive and molecular biology perspectives to explore the effects of TG on age-related cognitive decline.

The researchers administered TG orally to senescence-accelerated mouse prone 8 (SAMP8) mice for a duration of 30 days. The mice were then subjected to the Morris water maze test to assess their spatial learning and memory performance. The results showed a significant improvement in the performance of the TG-treated mice compared to the control group.

To understand the underlying molecular mechanisms, the researchers conducted a whole-genome transcriptomic analysis of the hippocampus. They discovered that TG modulated signaling pathways related to nervous system development, mitochondrial function, ATP synthesis, inflammation, autophagy, and neurotransmitter release.

Furthermore, the study revealed that TG was able to suppress neuroinflammation by inhibiting the activation of the transcription factor NF-κB through the signaling factor Traf6. This suggests that TG has the potential to prevent and alleviate age-related cognitive decline by improving spatial learning and memory.

The search for natural compounds that can enhance cognitive function in aging individuals has gained significant attention in recent years. This study contributes to this research priority by highlighting the potential of TG as a functional compound that can ameliorate age-related cognitive decline.

In conclusion, the findings of this study demonstrate the positive effects of Trigonelline in improving memory and spatial learning. Further research is warranted to explore the full potential of TG as a therapeutic agent for age-related cognitive decline.

Source: GeroScience – “Transcriptomics and biochemical evidence of trigonelline ameliorating learning and memory decline in the senescence-accelerated mouse prone 8 (SAMP8) model by suppressing proinflammatory cytokines and elevating neurotransmitter release.”

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

SpaceX, 21개의 Starlink 위성을 궤도에 성공적으로 발사

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

천연자원을 위한 공간 탐색: 지구의 부족에 대한 해결책?

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

음력의 우주선 연료: 우주 탐험과 경제의 미래

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

SpaceX, 21개의 Starlink 위성을 궤도에 성공적으로 발사

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

천연자원을 위한 공간 탐색: 지구의 부족에 대한 해결책?

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

음력의 우주선 연료: 우주 탐험과 경제의 미래

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

초기 인간 배아 발달의 복잡성

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0