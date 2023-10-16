본사 도서관 네비게이션

도시의 삶

맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
This article provides a list of resources available at the NASA HQ Library that can help scientists and researchers communicate their work to the public. It includes books, e-books, journals, and internet resources that cover various aspects of science communication.

The purpose of this list is to assist NASA employees and contractors in finding materials that can help them effectively communicate their research to the general public. The list includes books such as “A Field Guide for Science Writers” by Deborah Blum, Mary Knudsen, and Robin Marantz Henig, and “Am I Making Myself Clear?: A Scientist’s Guide to Talking to the Public” by Cornelia Dean. These books provide practical advice and tips on how to effectively communicate complex scientific ideas to a non-specialist audience.

The list also includes e-books such as “Self-Promotion for Introverts: The Quiet Guide to Getting Ahead” by Nancy Ancowitz and “Content Nation: Surviving and Thriving as Social Media Technology Changes Our Lives and Our Future” by John Blossom. These e-books provide insights into how scientists can use social media and other digital platforms to promote their work and engage with the public.

In addition to books and e-books, the list includes journals such as the “CAPjournal: Communicating Astronomy with the Public” and the “Journal of Science Communication.” These journals publish articles and research papers on best practices and strategies for science communication.

Lastly, the list includes internet resources such as the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Center for Public Engagement with Science and Technology and the Communicating Astronomy with the Public website. These resources provide additional information and resources for scientists and researchers looking to improve their science communication skills.

Overall, this list aims to provide NASA employees and contractors with a comprehensive collection of resources that can help them effectively communicate their work to the general public.

By 맘포 브레시아

