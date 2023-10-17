도시의 삶

과학

올해 혜성 2/P Encke와 황소자리 유성은 관찰자들을 '속일' 것인가, '대우'할 것인가?

By가브리엘 보타

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
October and November are great months for meteor watching, and 2023 is no exception. This year, there is a special reason to be vigilant as Comet 2P Encke, the source of the November Taurid Fireballs, reaches perihelion on October 22nd. Unfortunately, this year’s apparition of the comet is not favorable for Earthbound observers. It will be low in the dawn sky, only four degrees from the Sun when it reaches perihelion on the far side of its orbit.

Comet 2P Encke has an orbital period of 3.3 years and is part of a greater swarm known as the Encke (or Taurid) Complex. It orbits inside the orbit of Mercury and ranges out to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The next favorable pass of the comet is not until July 11th, 2030.

The Taurid meteors, also known as the Halloween Fireballs, produce two streams that are active from late October to mid-November. While they have a low rate of just five meteors per hour, they are notorious for producing fireballs. This year, the Hunter’s Full Moon occurs on October 28th, but the bright Moon should not hinder the visibility of fireballs.

Other meteor showers to watch out for this season include the Orionids, which peak on the morning of Sunday, October 22nd, with an expected rate of 20 meteors per hour. The Leonids, which peak around November 18th, are expected to have a lower rate of only 15 meteors per hour. However, there is evidence that we may approach an older trail for the Leonid stream, which could lead to an increase in activity.

During meteor showers, you can trace meteors back to the radiant in their respective constellations. For example, if you can trace a meteor back to Orion, it is an Orionid and if you can trace it back to Leo, it is a Leonid.

Overall, while the visibility of Comet 2P Encke may be limited this year, there is still plenty to look forward to with the Taurid meteors and other meteor showers.

올해 혜성 2/P Encke와 황소자리 유성은 관찰자들을 '속일' 것인가, '대우'할 것인가?
By 가브리엘 보타

