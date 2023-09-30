도시의 삶

NASA와 SpaceX, 프시케 미션 발사 일정 변경

비키 스타브로풀루

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA와 SpaceX, 프시케 미션 발사 일정 변경

NASA and SpaceX have announced that the launch of the Psyche mission has been rescheduled for October 12. The launch, which was originally set for October 5, was postponed to allow the NASA team to verify the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters. These thrusters are essential for pointing the vehicle and maintaining its orientation.

The verification activities involve rerunning simulations and making fine-tuning adjustments to the flight parameters and procedures. This is necessary in response to updated temperature predictions for the thrusters. Operating within temperature limits is crucial to ensuring the long-term health of the units.

The Psyche mission is a pioneering mission that aims to study the asteroid Psyche up close. Psyche is of particular interest to scientists because it could be the metal-rich interior of a planetesimal, which are the building blocks of rocky planets like Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of how these planets came to be.

The mission is a collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, with SpaceX providing the launch services. The launch will take place from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and there will be daily launch opportunities from October 12 to October 25.

This rescheduling of the launch demonstrates the meticulous planning and attention to detail required for successful space missions. It ensures that all necessary verifications and adjustments are made to ensure the mission’s success.

비키 스타브로풀루

