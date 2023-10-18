도시의 삶

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
사이클로트론 방사선 방출 분광학: 파악하기 어려운 중성미자의 질량을 측정하는 유망한 접근 방식

A team of international researchers has developed a new method called Cyclotron Radiation Emission Spectroscopy (CRES) to potentially measure the mass of the neutrino, a subatomic particle that has evaded weighing. The study, published in Physical Review Letters, shows the promise of Project 8, the collaboration behind CRES, to not only measure the neutrino’s mass but also shed light on its influence on the early evolution of the universe.

Previous experiments have reached the limits of narrowing down the range of the neutrino’s mass. The Project 8 team believes their approach, focusing on beta decay using tritium, a radioactive variant of hydrogen, could provide the answer. Rather than directly detecting the neutrino that passes through most detector technology, the researchers measure the free electron generated during beta decay. The “missing” energy from beta decay can be attributed to the neutrino’s mass and motion.

In their recent study, the Project 8 scientists demonstrated the successful use of CRES to track and record beta decay. This technique could potentially calculate the mass and properties of a neutrino. The CRES detector, developed by the team, has the potential to surpass existing technology in terms of scalability and sensitivity.

The team tracked over 3,700 tritium beta decay events, proving the effectiveness of their experimental system. They are now working on designs to scale up the experiment and capture more beta decay events. Additionally, they are developing methods to produce, cool, and trap individual tritium atoms. These advancements will be critical in reaching and exceeding the sensitivity achieved by previous experiments.

Project 8 stands out in its innovative approach, not merely tweaking existing techniques but creating an entirely new method. The collaboration between adventurous engineers and practical-minded physicists has led to these groundbreaking developments.

