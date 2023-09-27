도시의 삶

지구 온난화로 인해 250억 XNUMX천만년 안에 포유류가 대량 멸종할 것이라는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
A new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience warns that mammals, including humans, are likely to face extinction in about 250 million years due to unprecedented global warming. The research suggests that the world’s continents will eventually merge once again to form a supercontinent called Pangea Ultima, which will be ultra-hot, dry, and inhospitable. Scientists from the University of Bristol conducted supercomputer simulations to project future global temperatures as the sun becomes brighter and emits more energy.

In addition to the increase in solar brightness, the movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates is expected to result in the formation of another supercontinent, leading to more frequent volcanic eruptions and significant releases of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This would further contribute to global warming. While mammals have been able to survive extreme weather conditions in the past, their inability to tolerate prolonged excessive heat makes the Earth ultimately unsurvivable for them.

The newly formed supercontinent, according to the study’s lead author Alexander Farnsworth, would create a “triple whammy” of increased heat due to the continentality effect, a hotter sun, and higher levels of CO2 in the atmosphere. The result would be a mostly hostile planet, lacking food and water sources for mammals. Widespread high temperatures, with daily extremes between 40 to 50 degrees Celsius and high humidity levels, would make it impossible for mammals, including humans, to cool their bodies and survive.

The supercomputer simulations indicate that the planet may remain habitable until the formation of the supercontinent in the distant future, but only about 8 to 16 percent of the Earth’s landmass would be habitable for mammals. The study used climate models to simulate temperature, wind, rain, and humidity trends for the projected supercontinent, as well as models of tectonic plate movement, ocean chemistry, and biology to predict future levels of carbon dioxide.

However, the study emphasizes the importance of addressing the ongoing global climate crisis resulting from human emissions of greenhouse gases. The researchers urge the need to achieve net-zero emissions as soon as possible to prevent the extreme heat that is already detrimental to human health. They also warn that carbon dioxide levels could rise to double current levels in the distant future if fossil fuel burning continues. Moreover, the findings may have implications for the search for other habitable planets, suggesting that the arrangement of landmasses may play a significant role in determining their potential habitability.

