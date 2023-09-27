도시의 삶

연구원들은 김서림 방지 및 반사 방지 코팅을 위해 폐목재에서 바이오 기반 필름을 개발했습니다.

Researchers from Aalto University have made a groundbreaking discovery by transforming scrap wood into a bio-based clear film that can be utilized as anti-fogging or anti-reflective coatings on glasses or vehicle windows. This innovative method not only offers an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic materials but also converts waste into a valuable carbon sink.

In the paper and pulp industry, lignin, due to its abundance and processing challenges, is usually burned for heat generation. However, researchers have now succeeded in developing lignin nanoparticles for anti-fogging coatings that can also be transparent films.

The technique involves optimizing the esterification process for acetylated lignin, requiring only a few minutes at a relatively low temperature of 60 °C. The resulting lignin nanoparticles possessed unexpected properties, such as the ability to create photonic films. By adjusting the thickness and using multi-layer films, the researchers were able to generate materials with various structural colors.

Dr. Alexander Henn, study lead author and doctoral student at Aalto University, emphasized the importance of collaboration in the research. As a team effort, the project involved experts with diverse knowledge in lignin chemistry, photonic phenomena, techno-economic analysis, and more.

The feasibility assessment indicated that the esterification reaction is easy to conduct and yields high results, suggesting that this method could be scaled up for industrial production. The creation of lignin-based products not only has the potential for commercial value but can also contribute to carbon sequestration and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

This groundbreaking research was part of FinnCERES, the flagship center for materials bioeconomy research funded by the Academy of Finland. The study was published in Chemical Engineering.

Henn, K. A., et al. (2023) Transparent lignin nanoparticles for superhydrophilic antifogging coatings and photonic films. Chemical Engineering. doi:10.1016/j.cej.2023.145965

