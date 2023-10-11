도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

아시아 고산지대의 깨끗한 공기가 날씨를 더 습하게 만든다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
아시아 고산지대의 깨끗한 공기가 날씨를 더 습하게 만든다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

A recent study published in Nature has revealed that cleaner air in High Mountain Asia (HMA) is expected to bring about wetter weather in the region. HMA, home to the Tibetan Plateau and surrounding mountain ranges, contains the world’s third-largest amount of glacial ice and serves as a vital water source for nearly 2 billion people. However, in recent decades, there has been a dipolar trend in HMA precipitation, with an increase in the north and a decrease in the southeast.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the US, the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Germany, and Ocean University of China, sought to uncover the mechanisms driving these precipitation alterations. They found that uneven emissions of anthropogenic aerosols in Eurasia have weakened the jet stream and reinforced the westerly-associated precipitation pattern.

Interestingly, the researchers also predict that, due to air pollution control measures, the currently drying Himalayan region will transition to wetter conditions by the 2040s under medium to high greenhouse gas emission scenarios. This transition is primarily determined by changes in anthropogenic aerosol emissions.

The study highlights the importance of understanding the impact of aerosol reduction on the climate and water resources of HMA. Changes in precipitation patterns in the future will add complexity to projections about HMA water resources. This research provides valuable insights for policymakers and stakeholders in the region who are tasked with managing water resources and ensuring water security for the population.

Source: Nature, Chinese Academy of Sciences

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

금환일식: 장엄한 천체 사건

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

새로운 저비용 시스템으로 3D 나노프린팅의 접근성 향상

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들은 지난 40년 동안 남극 얼음층의 25%가 줄어들었다고 말합니다.

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

금환일식: 장엄한 천체 사건

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

새로운 저비용 시스템으로 3D 나노프린팅의 접근성 향상

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 지난 40년 동안 남극 얼음층의 25%가 줄어들었다고 말합니다.

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 소행성 2023 TC1의 지구 근접 접근 세부 정보 공개

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0