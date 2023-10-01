도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

중국, 인도의 달 착륙이 달 남극을 놓쳤다고 주장

By로버트 앤드류

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
중국, 인도의 달 착륙이 달 남극을 놓쳤다고 주장

According to top Chinese scientist Ouyang Ziyuan, India’s Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander did not land near the lunar south pole as claimed. Ziyuan stated that the landing site of the mission was actually at 69 degrees south latitude, while the lunar south pole is between 88.5 and 90 degrees latitude.

Ziyuan’s assertion is based on the fact that on Earth, a 69-degree south latitude would fall within the Antarctic Circle, which is relatively far from the actual pole. However, on the moon, the distance from the pole is much closer. Ziyuan specified that the Chandrayaan-3 was approximately 619 kilometers (385 miles) away from the polar region.

In contrast, China’s space program, according to Beijing-based senior space expert Pang Zhihao, possesses superior technology. China has been able to send orbiters and landers directly into Earth-Moon transfer orbit since 2010, a capability that India has yet to achieve due to limited launch vehicle capacity. Additionally, China’s engine technology is considered more advanced.

It is worth noting that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has never claimed that the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar south pole. Instead, they stated that it landed closer to the south pole than any other country’s previous missions.

Although the accuracy of the landing location is disputed, the Chandrayaan-3’s mission was significant for scientists. The uncharted territory near the lunar south pole is believed to hold potential reserves of frozen water and valuable elements that could play a crucial role in future space missions.

출처 :
– 뉴스네이션
– Science Times
– Global Times
- 시각
– IFScience

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

허블 우주 망원경이 고질량 별 형성의 장엄한 이미지를 포착하다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

망갈리안-2: 인도, 두 번째 화성 탐사 계획

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

고대 은하에 대한 새로운 통찰: 우주 규칙서 재작성

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

허블 우주 망원경이 고질량 별 형성의 장엄한 이미지를 포착하다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

망갈리안-2: 인도, 두 번째 화성 탐사 계획

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 은하에 대한 새로운 통찰: 우주 규칙서 재작성

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

지구에 접근하는 거대한 소행성, 우려를 불러일으키다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0