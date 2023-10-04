도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

중국의 Xuntian 우주 망원경: NASA 허블의 잠재적 경쟁자

By맘포 브레시아

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
중국의 Xuntian 우주 망원경: NASA 허블의 잠재적 경쟁자

China is gearing up to launch the Xuntian Space Telescope, a spacecraft that not only enhances the nation’s astronomical research agenda but also strengthens the capabilities of its space station complex. With a primary mirror diameter of 6.6 feet, the bus-sized telescope is set to co-orbit with China’s Tiangong space station. Its mission is expected to span a decade, with the possibility of extensions.

The Xuntian Space Telescope is designed to surpass NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in performance. It will orbit near China’s space station, allowing Chinese astronauts to service and upgrade it when necessary. Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency, anticipates breakthroughs in cosmology, dark matter, dark energy, star formation, evolution, and exoplanets.

What sets Xuntian apart is its large field of view, which is more than 300 times larger than that of the Hubble. This means it can capture high-definition panoramic views of the universe with spatial resolution on par with its NASA counterpart. The telescope aims to make deep-field survey observations and conduct fine observations of celestial bodies. Li Ran, project scientist of the CSST Scientific Data Reduction System, compared Xuntian to Hubble by stating that while Hubble may see a sheep, Xuntian can detect thousands of sheep, all at the same resolution.

Chief designer of the China manned space program, Zhou Jianping, hailed Xuntian as the most important scientific project since China’s space station program’s inception. He emphasized its advanced ultraviolet imaging capabilities and its potential to elevate China’s astronomy research to an international leading level.

Although Xuntian’s capabilities are still mostly under wraps, its wider field of view compared to Hubble is expected to allow for exciting investigations. Nevertheless, some researchers have expressed skepticism due to the lack of publicly available information on the telescope. However, China’s Xuntian Space Telescope has the potential to revolutionize astronomy and solidify the country’s position as a leading force in the field.

출처 :
– https://www.space.com/china-xuntian-space-telescope
– https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2022/01/china-readies-xuntian-space-telescope/

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0