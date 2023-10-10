도시의 삶

China’s first comprehensive solar probe, the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S), has successfully completed one year of scientific observation. The probe, also known as Kuafu-1, has been in orbit for 365 days since its launch on October 9, 2022.

The ASO-S is designed to monitor solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and the sun’s magnetic field simultaneously. It was delivered to the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences on September 25 after completing in-orbit tests.

During its operation, the probe has completed a total of 5,294 orbits around Earth and received more than 500 observation plans. Over 120 TB of original data and over 100 TB of advanced data products have been produced. Additionally, more than 2 TB of scientific data have been downloaded since April 12, 2023.

To receive data from the probe, three ground stations located in the cities of Sanya, Kashgar, and Beijing have been utilized. These stations transmit the data to a powerful computer mounted at the Purple Mountain Observatory for decoding.

The ASO-S is set to cover the peak of the solar cycle from 2024 to 2025, which typically lasts for 11 years. The mission aims to provide valuable insights into the sun’s activity and improve our understanding of solar phenomena.

This milestone achievement reaffirms China’s commitment to space exploration and scientific research. The ASO-S will continue to contribute valuable data to the field of solar physics, enabling scientists to deepen their knowledge of the sun and its effects on Earth.

– Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

