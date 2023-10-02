도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

파키스탄에서 페이로드를 운반하는 중국의 다음 달 임무

By맘포 브레시아

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
파키스탄에서 페이로드를 운반하는 중국의 다음 달 임무

China’s next lunar mission, the Chang’e-6, scheduled for 2024, will include a payload from Pakistan as part of their increased cooperation in the space sector. The mission’s goal is to bring back samples from the far side of the moon, which has not yet been explored by humans. The far side of the moon contains the Aitken Basin, a significant lunar landform with scientific value. The mission aims to land in the South Pole-Aitken Basin and collect samples from different regions and ages.

To promote international cooperation, the Chang’e-6 mission will carry payloads and satellite projects from various countries and regions. These include France’s DORN radon detection instrument, the European Space Agency’s negative ion detector, Italy’s laser retroreflector, and Pakistan’s CubeSat. The CubeSat is a miniaturized satellite from Pakistan, which shows the country’s growing involvement in space exploration.

Pakistan has also expressed interest in joining China’s Tiangong space station and its ambitious lunar base on the South Pole. Earlier this year, Pakistan sent seeds to the Chinese space station for research purposes.

The lunar far side, also known as “the dark side of the Moon,” is the side that faces away from the Earth and remains largely unexplored. To enable communication between the far side of the moon and Earth, China plans to launch the relay satellite Queqiao-2, or Magpie Bridge-2, in the first half of 2024.

This collaboration between China and Pakistan in space exploration demonstrates the strengthening bonds between the two all-weather friends. It also signifies the growing importance of international cooperation in advancing scientific knowledge and exploration beyond Earth’s boundaries.

정의 :
– Chang’e-6: China’s next lunar mission, aimed at landing on the far side of the moon to collect samples.
– Payload: Equipment or instruments carried by a spacecraft.
– CubeSat: A miniaturized satellite used for various purposes.
– Aitken Basin: One of the three major lunar landforms, located on the far side of the moon.
– Tiangong: China’s space station.
– Queqiao-2: China’s relay satellite to facilitate communication with the far side of the moon.

출처 :
– 중국 국가우주국(CNSA)
- 신화통신
– The Global Times newspaper
– 새벽신문

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

Moths and Bees: The Evolution of Flight

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Scientists Rewrite History of Black Corals, Revealing Their Origin 437 Million Years Ago

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

The Last Remains of the Dodo: The “Oxford Dodo”

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

Moths and Bees: The Evolution of Flight

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Scientists Rewrite History of Black Corals, Revealing Their Origin 437 Million Years Ago

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

The Last Remains of the Dodo: The “Oxford Dodo”

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

New Galaxy Image Reveals Rare Findings

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0