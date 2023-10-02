도시의 삶

중국 창어 6호, 파키스탄 위성 운반 임무

By비키 스타브로풀루

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
China’s upcoming space mission, Chang’e 6, set to be launched in the first half of 2024, will also include a satellite from Pakistan. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced that the Chang’e 6 mission will carry payloads from Pakistan, as well as the European Space Agency (ESA), France, and Italy.

The Chang’e 6 mission aims to test for radioactive gas using French instruments, along with the ESA’s Negative Ion Detector and Italy’s Valle Brett Radar System. Pakistan’s CubeSat satellite will also be sent to the moon’s orbit as part of this mission.

China is actively accelerating its International Lunar Research Station project, and more international partnerships are expected to emerge as a result. The CNSA stated that the Chang’e 6 mission will carry payloads and satellites from four countries to enhance international cooperation.

This mission will be the first to collect samples from the dark side of the moon and bring them back to Earth. Previous missions had only collected samples from the near surface of the moon. The primary objective of the Chang’e 6 mission is to gather samples from various parts of the moon to gain a better understanding of its age. Following this mission, China plans to send the Chang’e 7 robotic mission to the moon’s south pole to search for signs of ice and study the region’s atmosphere and weather.

The Chang’e 8 mission will mark the end of the Chang’e missions and is intended to potentially establish a research station on the moon. It is worth noting that China previously achieved a significant milestone in 2013 when its Chang’e 5 mission successfully collected samples from the moon and brought them back to Earth, making China the third country in the world to do so after the United States and Russia.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

