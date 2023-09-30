도시의 삶

중국, 달 뒷면에서 샘플 수집을 위한 달 탐사선 발사

China is planning a new lunar mission called Chang’e-6 which aims to collect samples from the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon. Scheduled for launch around 2024, this mission will mark the first time that humans will have access to samples from the far side of the moon. The ultimate goal is to improve our understanding of the Earth’s moon.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has stated that the mission will focus on collecting samples from different regions and ages. By analyzing these samples, scientists hope to gain insights into the moon’s formation and evolution. Notably, the far side of the moon is believed to be older than the near side, making it of significant scientific interest.

The Chang’e-6 lunar probe will join the series of successful Chinese lunar missions, which started with Chang’e-1 in 2007. Subsequent missions such as Chang’e-3 and Chang’e-4 have achieved significant milestones, including the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon.

The CNSA’s ambitious lunar program plays a crucial role in China’s space exploration strategy. It aims to further our understanding of the moon’s geology, potential resources, and its potential for future human exploration. This mission will contribute to the broader scientific community’s knowledge of the moon and its significance in unraveling the mysteries of the solar system.

In conclusion, China’s upcoming Chang’e-6 lunar mission represents an exciting opportunity for scientific exploration. By collecting samples from the far side of the moon, researchers hope to deepen our understanding of Earth’s closest celestial neighbor. This mission will provide valuable insights into the moon’s history, geological processes, and potentially unlock new possibilities for future manned missions to the moon.

