도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

중국, 새로운 모듈로 텐궁 우주정거장 확장 계획

By로버트 앤드류

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
중국, 새로운 모듈로 텐궁 우주정거장 확장 계획

China revealed its plans to send new modules to its Tiangong space station in order to increase its volume and capabilities at the 47th International Astronautical Congress. Zhang Qiao of the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) presented the plan to expand Tiangong from three modules to six. The expansion will involve launching a multi-functional expansion module with six docking ports, which will dock at the forward port of the core module. The timeline for these launches is estimated to be around four years from now. An expanded Tiangong would be over a third of the mass of the International Space Station (ISS), which is currently a massive 450 metric tons.

In addition to expansion, China is also developing expansion interfaces for hosting large external payloads and inflatable modules that can serve as habitats and verification for crewed lunar exploration. The Chinese space contractor, CASC, which includes CAST, is involved in developing and manufacturing the spacecraft and modules for Tiangong.

Other plans for Tiangong include the launch of a co-orbiting space telescope called Xuntian, which will be able to dock with the station for maintenance, repairs, refueling, and upgrades. The space station will also be equipped with 3D printers, intelligent robots, upgraded connectivity and robotic arms, and a space debris observation system. A digital twin of the station is also in the works.

China’s space activities are expanding, with plans to send astronauts to the moon and construct an International Lunar Research Station in the 2030s. They are also working on a Mars sample return mission. The growing scope of these projects reflects an increase in resources for the Chinese space sector, but may pose logistical, technical, and budgetary challenges.

Tiangong has also seen international cooperation, with over 100 scientific research projects initiated and selected experiments through the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. China is also seeking cooperation at the payload, technology, and module levels. They are considering opening Tiangong for various commercial purposes, including tourism, and have selected proposals for developing low-cost supply missions to the space station.

출처 :
– [source name] (source)
– [source name] (source)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0