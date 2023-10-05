도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

중국의 Tiangong 우주 정거장은 2030년까지 모듈을 확장할 계획입니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
중국의 Tiangong 우주 정거장은 2030년까지 모듈을 확장할 계획입니다.

China has revealed its ambitious plans to expand its existing space station, Tiangong, by increasing its modules from three to six in the coming years. The goal is to provide an alternative platform for near-Earth missions, particularly for astronauts from other nations, as the International Space Station (ISS) approaches the end of its operational lifespan, expected around 2030. The announcement was made by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) during the 74th International Astronautical Congress.

Tiangong, which translates to “Sky Palace,” is China’s latest venture into space, succeeding the Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2 modules. Currently, Tiangong has three modules and weighs around 96,000 kg, with dimensions of 55.6 meters in length and 39 meters in width. To expand its capabilities, China plans to add three more modules, with the fourth module, named “Xuntian,” scheduled for launch in 2024. Tiangong orbits Earth at altitudes ranging from 340 to 450 kilometers, similar to the trajectory of the ISS, but it is smaller and lighter, with only three modules compared to the ISS’s 16.

The International Space Station Program is a collaboration of space agencies from the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan, and Canada. It involves international flight crews, launch vehicles, operations, training facilities, and scientific research. China, however, is not a participant in this program. With the ISS approaching decommissioning, China aims to solidify its position as a major player in space exploration by 2030.

출처 :
– Hindustan Times – https://www.hindustantimes.com/science/china-plans-to-expand-modules-of-its-tiangong-space-station/story-jAJYaBGVgMEM9p20PsUlQJ.html

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0