달에서의 자원 활용 시험을 위한 중국의 창어 8호 임무

By가브리엘 보타

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
China has unveiled plans for its upcoming Chang’e-8 mission, which aims to test in-situ resource utilization on the moon. The mission, set to launch in 2028, will serve as a precursor to China’s larger-scale International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) project. The Chang’e-8 mission will consist of a lander, rover, and robot, with objectives including investigating the moon’s geology, conducting Earth observation from the lunar surface, analyzing lunar samples, and experimenting with resource utilization.

China’s Chang’e-8 mission will also test an enclosed terrestrial ecosystem in the lunar environment. The mission will build on China’s previous lunar missions to verify key technologies for future missions. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has expressed its openness to international cooperation for this mission, inviting participation at different levels, from mission to system and payload levels.

Preliminary landing sites for Chang’e-8 include regions around the Leibnitz Beta, Amundsen, Cabeus craters, and the Shackleton-de Gerlache Ridge. Three of these sites are being considered for the Artemis 3 crewed landing mission.

The Chang’e-8 lander will carry 10 science payloads, including landing and topography cameras, a seismometer, a moon-based Earth radiometer and multispectral imager, a soft X-ray telescope, and others. The rover will be equipped with four scientific payloads, including a panoramic camera, lunar penetrating radar, an infrared spectrum mineral analyzer, and an in-situ lunar sample analysis and storage device.

Chang’e-8 will follow the Chang’e-7 mission in 2026, which will also target the lunar south pole. These missions will lay the groundwork for the larger ILRS project in the 2030s. Additionally, China’s Chang’e-6 mission, a lunar far side sample return, is scheduled to launch in the first half of 2024.

According to Yu Dengyun, the chief designer of China’s lunar exploration project, the ILRS will be constructed using super heavy-lift rocket launches in the 2030s. The ILRS will not only serve as a lunar research station but also validate technology and capabilities for future crewed missions to Mars.

출처 :

– 중국 국가우주국(CNSA)
– International Astronautical Congress (IAC)

