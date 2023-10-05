도시의 삶

중국, 2030년까지 주요 우주 강국이 되기 위해 국제 협력을 위한 달 임무 개시

China has announced that it is welcoming countries and international organizations to participate in its Chang’e-8 lunar mission. The mission is part of China’s goal to establish a permanent habitat on the south pole of the moon by 2030 and become a major space power. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) made the announcement during the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Under this international cooperation, China and its partners will have the opportunity to launch and operate their spacecraft, conduct spacecraft-to-spacecraft interactions, and jointly explore the surface of the moon. International partners are also invited to join the Chang’e-8 mission and deploy their own modules once the Chinese spacecraft lands.

Interested parties have until December 31 to submit a letter of intent to the CNSA. The final selection of proposals will be made in September 2024. This cooperation is expected to lay the foundations for the construction of the Beijing-led International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) in the 2030s.

China’s lunar missions have been progressing steadily. The Chang’e-7 mission is scheduled for 2026 and will search for lunar resources on the moon’s south pole. This will be followed by the Chang’e-8 mission. In addition, China plans to send the Chang’e-6 probe to the far side of the moon in the first half of 2024 to retrieve soil samples.

China’s timeline for establishing an outpost on the south pole aligns with NASA’s Artemis program. NASA aims to put U.S. astronauts back on the lunar surface in December 2025, with the Artemis 3 mission. The Artemis program includes missions in 2027 and 2029 as well.

It is important to note that NASA is prohibited by U.S. law from collaborating with China. However, 29 countries, including India, have signed the Artemis Accords, a pact aimed at establishing norms of behavior in space and on the lunar surface. China and Russia have not signed this agreement.

In terms of international participation in China’s lunar station program, Russia and Venezuela are the only confirmed partners so far.

