도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

달 용암 동굴 대피소의 가능성 탐구

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
달 용암 동굴 대피소의 가능성 탐구

Chinese researchers are conducting studies to establish a long-term shelter on the moon within lunar lava tubes. These tube-like structures were formed billions of years ago when molten rock flowed beneath the hardened layer of lava on the lunar surface. Some of these tunnels have collapsed over time, creating accessible entry points to the moon’s subsurface.

The Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology introduced a study at the 10th CSA-IAA Conference on Advanced Space Technology, outlining the potential of these lava tubes as safe havens from the extreme lunar conditions. High temperatures, radiation, and micrometeorite impacts can be mitigated by utilizing the protective environment inside the tubes.

In order to enhance their understanding of lunar lava tubes, Chinese researchers, including Zhang Chongfeng, the vice chief designer of China’s Shenzhou series spacecraft and lunar landers, have conducted fieldwork on lava caves in China. They have discovered similarities between Earth’s and the moon’s lava tubes, categorizing them into vertical entrance tubes and slope entrance tubes.

For exploration purposes, the researchers have identified lunar lava tubes in Mare Tranquillitatis and Mare Fecunditatis as the primary targets. A robotic mobile system will be deployed to navigate the complex terrains, carry auxiliary detectors for communication and energy support, and conduct scientific studies on the external and entrance environment of the lava tubes.

Tasks performed by the auxiliary detectors include bionic multi-legged crawling, bouncing, and using rolling detectors to examine temperature, radiation, lunar dust, soil composition, and water ice inside the lunar tube.

Looking towards the future, Zhang proposes the construction of a long-term underground research base within a lunar lava tube for crewed lunar bases. This would involve building a support center at the tube’s entrance for energy and communication, landscaping the terrain, and deploying cabins inside the tube.

China’s space agency has announced plans to achieve a manned lunar landing by 2030, marking the initiation of the lunar landing phase of the program.

Sources: [CGTN, Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology]

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0