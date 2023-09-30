도시의 삶

중국, 달의 어두운 면에서 샘플을 수집하는 창어 6호 임무 계획

By가브리엘 보타

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
중국, 달의 어두운 면에서 샘플을 수집하는 창어 6호 임무 계획

China is moving forward with its ambitious space exploration program, with plans underway for the Chang’e 6 mission. The spacecraft will consist of four components: an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a re-entry module. According to China’s National Space Administration, the project is progressing as planned.

To enable communication between the Chang’e 6 probe and Earth, a new relay satellite called Queqiao 2 will be deployed in lunar orbit in the first half of 2024. This satellite will play a crucial role in facilitating data transmission from the spacecraft.

The mission’s primary objective is to collect dust and rock samples from the South Pole-Aitken basin, located on the dark side of the moon. This will mark the first time such work will be conducted on the hidden side of the moon.

In a notable development, China has offered to carry 10 kilograms of foreign equipment on the mission’s lander and orbiter. The Chang’e 6 lander will carry scientific instruments from France, Italy, and the European Space Agency, while a Pakistani payload will be mounted on the orbiter. This collaboration highlights the international cooperation in space exploration and the shared interest in lunar research.

Currently, only the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China have successfully brought substances from the moon back to Earth. However, none of these countries have obtained samples from the dark side of the moon. The Chang’e 6 mission holds the promise of expanding our understanding of the moon’s geological composition and history.

By 가브리엘 보타

